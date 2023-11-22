Wilkes Men’s Basketball is 4-0, and Wilkes Women’s Basketball is 3-0 after a pair of victories last night. The men beat Marywood 75-58, with six players scoring in double figures, led by Cayden Merrifield and Joey Zvorsky, each with 13 points. The women beat crosstown rival King’s 69-43 behind 16 points from Yamirelis Matos. The men face the University of Scranton on Wednesday, and the women host Penn State Altoona on Monday night.