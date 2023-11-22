Wilkes Men’s Basketball is 4-0, and Wilkes Women’s Basketball is 3-0 after a pair of victories last night. The men beat Marywood 75-58, with six players scoring in double figures, led by Cayden Merrifield and Joey Zvorsky, each with 13 points. The women beat crosstown rival King’s 69-43 behind 16 points from Yamirelis Matos. The men face the University of Scranton on Wednesday, and the women host Penn State Altoona on Monday night.
Wilkes University Men’s and Women’s Basketball off to Hot Starts
by: Nick Zelaya
