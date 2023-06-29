WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Over 90 kids aged 6-14 spent a full week at the McHale Athletic Center working with Wilkes Basketball coaches and players on different drills to improve their skills, and closing out each day with 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmages. The second session will be held from July 31st-August 3rd.