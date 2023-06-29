WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Over 90 kids aged 6-14 spent a full week at the McHale Athletic Center working with Wilkes Basketball coaches and players on different drills to improve their skills, and closing out each day with 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmages. The second session will be held from July 31st-August 3rd.
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this summer
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>