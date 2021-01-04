Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play in 2020-2021 AHL season

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are “opting in” to the upcoming 2020-2021 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

The divisions have been realigned for this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will be in the North Division along with the Binghamton Devils, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets.

Out of 31 different teams in the league, three teams are opting out. They include the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds. All three of those teams will return for the 2021-2022 season.

The season will start on February 5th. Further details including schedules and playoffs are to be determined.