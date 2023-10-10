WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins enter the new season with one of its better rosters in recent years, bringing back lots of experience in the AHL and NHL. Valtteri Puustinen is back with the Penguins after leading the club in points in both of the previous two seasons, and Puustinen could become the first Penguin ever to lead the team in points for three consecutive seasons. The Penguins open the season on the road Friday in a back-to-back against the Charlotte Checkers.