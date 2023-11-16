The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are coming off an overtime loss to the defending Caulder Cup Champion Hershey Bears, 5-4 last night at Mohegan Sun Arena. They have a couple days off before hitting the road for Providence, for a back-to-back against the Bruins. The Penguins are now 6-5-2, and the Bruins are 6-4-1.
