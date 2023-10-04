WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a 4-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night, the Penguins responded this afternoon with another shutout win against the defending Caulder Cup champion Hershey Bears, 3-0. The first regular season game for Wilkes-Barre Scranton is next Friday, 10/13 against the Charlotte Checkers.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins First Home Exhibition Game vs. Hershey Bears
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>