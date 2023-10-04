WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a 4-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night, the Penguins responded this afternoon with another shutout win against the defending Caulder Cup champion Hershey Bears, 3-0. The first regular season game for Wilkes-Barre Scranton is next Friday, 10/13 against the Charlotte Checkers.