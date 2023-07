WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — David Jannuzzi Jr. just recently returned from Austria after winning gold with the U16 USA Basketball team at the United World Games. Jannuzzi was one of nine players on the American team and were up against ten different countries at the tournament. Jannuzzi will begin his sophomore season at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in the fall.

