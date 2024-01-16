Last season, the Wilkes-Barre Area Boys Basketball team finished 6-16, and then started the 2023-24 campaign with an 0-3 record. Since that loss to North Pocono on December 5th, the Wolfpack have won nine straight games, coming off a road double OT thriller to Hazleton, 72-68. WBA hosts Crestwood in its next contest Thursday night.
Wilkes-Barre Area Boys Basketball Finding its Groove After Slow Start
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
