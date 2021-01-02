Western Wayne’s Zane Janiszewski wins Fiore Cesare Award

SCRANTON, Pa. – Western Wayne senior, Zane Janiszewski, has won the Fiore Cesare Award, given to a deserving senior in the Lackawanna Football Conference. Janiszewski also received a $2,000 scholarship to the school of his choice.

The star player for the Wildcats is the 29th recipient of the award, and the first ever from Western Wayne High School.

“I’m the 29th recipient, first one from Western Wayne, so, I’m hopefully setting the tone for other Western Wayne players to win this award, and sky’s the limit for Western Wayne and all the other kids that come through the program,” said Janiszewski.