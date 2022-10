WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After an unusual start to the season, which included a suspended game due to a power outage in Utica, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rebounded with three straight wins in three days. The Pens are 3-0-1 and are on a four-game point streak to begin the season.