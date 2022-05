Alex Nylander was the hero in Game 3 between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears on Monday night. Nylander scored in overtime to lift the Pens to a 4-3 win and a 2-1 series win to advance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Penguins will now face Springfield in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, which will be a best-of-five series starting Wednesday.