WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have released a full 2020-21 season schedule, Friday afternoon, with a season opener set for Saturday, February 6 at home vs. the Binghamton Devils.

Under new head coach, J.D. Forrest, the Pens will play 16 home games and 16 games on the road, each of which will be a featured showdown with four teams in the North Division.