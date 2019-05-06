Penguins agree to stay in Wilkes-Barre for 10 more years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It looks like the Penguin’s AHL affiliate will be staying in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area for another 10 years.

The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced this morning they have reached an agreement in principle on a 10-year contract lease extension to keep the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League in Northeast Pennsylvania. The Authority will seek formal approval of the various Lease provisions at its regular scheduled meeting on Wednesday, May 8th.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have been the primary tenant of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township since 1999.

