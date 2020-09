After four seasons as an assistant coach with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, J.D. Forrest was named the next head coach of the team this week, with Jason Karmanos being named general manager.

Forrest and Karmanos take over for Mike Vellucci, who occupied both roles and recently joined the NHL club in Pittsburgh as an assistant coach. Forrest primarily worked with defensemen and oversaw the penalty kill unit during his time as an assistant with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.