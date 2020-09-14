Former WBS Penguin Barry Goers to compete on “American Ninja Warrior” tonight

For four seasons, Barry Goers was a defensemen for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. But after nearly a decade in professional hockey, he decided to pursue another passion — and that has led Goers to “American Ninja Warrior”.

“I’ve wanted to go on American Ninja Warrior for a better part of a decade,” Goers said. “I’ve been a huge fan since the beginning and I made it a goal for myself to accomplish that when I was done with hockey.”

At a training gym in Colorado, Goers happened to meet Jake Murray, who’s a veteran competitor on Ninja. Under Murray’s wing, Goers committed himself to getting on the show, and eventually, he got the opportunity.

“It definitely took a lot of training and preparation. I’ve been training over a year,” Goers said. “I did not know until three weeks prior that I’d be going on the show. Trained a little extra prior to.”

Tonight’s episode of “American Ninja Warrior” airs at 8 p.m. on WBRE. Goers says he hopes that more opportunities to compete will be in his future.

“I love training for Ninja. It’s something that has replaced hockey for me, something I want to grow and getter better at. I’ll be training and competing in competitions here in Colorado and all over the U.S.”

