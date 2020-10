For four seasons, Barry Goers was a defensemen for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. But after nearly a decade in professional hockey, he decided to pursue another passion -- and that has led Goers to "American Ninja Warrior".

"I've wanted to go on American Ninja Warrior for a better part of a decade," Goers said. "I've been a huge fan since the beginning and I made it a goal for myself to accomplish that when I was done with hockey."