The 2020-21 AHL season will start at least two months later than normal. The league’s president announced Thursday that the board of governors approved a start date of December 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

As a result, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins won’t take the ice until at least December, after the decision was made in consultation with the AHL’s “Return to Play Task Force”. The AHL canceled last season’s Calder Cup Playoffs amid the pandemic as well.