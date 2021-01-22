WBS Penguins release 2020-21 schedule

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have released a full 2020-21 season schedule, Friday afternoon, with a season opener set for Saturday, February 6 at home vs. the Binghamton Devils.

Under new head coach, J.D. Forrest, the Pens will play 16 home games and 16 games on the road, each of which will be a featured showdown with four teams in the North Division.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s opponents in the 2020-21 campaign include the Binghamton Devils (three home/three away), Hershey Bears (five home/five away), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (five home/five away) and Syracuse Crunch (three home/three away).

No fans will be permitted to attend games at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at the start of the season, but Penguins Season ticket holders will be able to watch the season opener along with every home and away game this season with AHLTV.

Season ticket holders, both new and existing, with the Penguins will receive a complementary team pass for the American Hockey League’s high-definition streaming service for the entirety of the 2020-21 season.

The full schedule and complete details on broadcasts can be found below: