The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins split its first two games of the season down in Charlotte against the Checkers, winning Friday night 4-2, but losing 4-1 on Saturday night. The Penguins head to Hartford tomorrow night but get its first home game on Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. This upcoming Saturday marks the second-latest home opener in Penguins franchise history. The latest Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has hosted its first home game in a season was its inaugural home game on November 13, 1999.