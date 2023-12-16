Valley View Basketball is off to a strong start in the 2023-24 season, improving to 5-0 with its 61-38 win over Old Forge Friday night. The Cougars are back in action Tuesday on the road against Wyoming Valley West. In District Four, Central Columbia used a big first quarter to grab an early lead and go on to beat Danville, 43-22. The Blue Jays are now 6-1 this season, hosting Mount Carmel on Tuesday.