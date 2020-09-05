US star Mewis makes winning start in Women’s Super League

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — United States midfielder Sam Mewis had a winning start for Manchester City in the Women’s Super League as the competition got underway in England on Saturday.

Mewis played the full game — and almost scored in second-half injury time — in City’s 2-0 victory at promoted Aston Villa.

Mewis is one of a number of high-profile international players signed up to Super League teams this season. Her U.S. teammate, Rose Lavelle, has also joined City — she didn’t play against Villa because she is still in quarantine — while Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what the German club said was a record transfer fee for the women’s game.

Chelsea won the league last season ahead of City, which led the standings when the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak but dropped to second when the final places were determined according to points per game.

Chelsea begins the defense of its title at Manchester United on Sunday.

___

