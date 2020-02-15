Unbeaten Liverpool 25 points clear after winning at Norwich

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, left, and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

NORWICH, England (AP) —

Winning five of the remaining 12 games will guarantee Liverpool the end of its 30-year title drought.

Sadio Mane produced the sole moment of quality as Liverpool fended off Storm Dennis and Norwich for a 1-0 win that sent the visitors 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Mane climbed off the bench to net his 12th league goal of the campaign and extend Liverpool’s winning streak to 17 top-flight matches.

Mane delivered with a lovely touch to control Jordan Henderson’s ball over the top and strike at the near post in the 78th minute. It was a fine way for Mane to mark his first Liverpool action since hobbling out of a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton on Jan. 23.

“It was not easy,” Mane told Sky Sports television. “Everyone wants to play all the time. I worked hard and I came back. We are happy with today.”

The runaway leaders inched closer to a first title since 1990 by grinding out a nervy win, amid howling winds and driving rain.

“We knew it would be difficult coming here even though they are bottom of the league,” Henderson said. “Overall I thought it was a good performance.”

Manchester City, the second-place defending champions, plays West Ham on Wednesday.

BURNLEY RISES

It’s three wins out of four in the league for Burnley after prevailing 2-1 at Southampton.

Ashley Westwood netted inside two minutes for the visitors and former Burnley striker Danny Ings leveled in the 18th. Substitute Matej Vydra produced the winner on the hour mark at a rain-soaked St Mary’s.

Burnley rose to 10th, three points ahead of 13th-place Southampton, which endured a third successive loss.

