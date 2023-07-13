FLEETWOOD, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Ryan McDonald of Schuylkill Haven and Luke Sterns of Deer Lake have returned from the Youth National Olympic Weightlifting Championships in Colorado Springs with five medals.

McDonald won his fourth consecutive gold medal for the snatch (255.2 pounds), clean-and-jerk (319 pounds) and overall (574.2 pounds between the two lifts) in the men’s 16-17-year-old, 73-kilogram weight class.

Sterns competed in the men’s 16-17-year-old, 67-kilogram weight class, and won a silver medal in the clean-and-jerk (250.8 pounds) and a bronze in the snatch (195.8 pounds).

Follow Brett on Twitter: @TheRealAlper