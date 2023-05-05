Two local gymnasts qualified for the gymnastics National Championships in Oklahoma in May. Luci Toczydlowski of Scranton Prep and Maddie McCullough of North Pocono finished in the top five at the Region Seven Championships in Virginia. Eyewitness Sports caught up with the two girls as they prepare for Nationals.
