SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Department arrested a man who is charged with aggravated arson after admitting to setting the deck of residence on fire.

Scranton Police arrested, David Clowney, 51, for an incident that occurred on August 13th. Where Scranton City Fire and Police responded to the 1500 block of West Gibson Street for a report of a house fire.