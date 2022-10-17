We only have a couple changes to the rankings this week. Dallas rejoins the poll at #10, replacing Valley View, which lost to Delaware Valley. Western Wayne also moves up one spot to #9.

LAKELAND (8-0) | Prev: 1 | W at West Scranton, 42-12 DANVILLE (8-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Berwick, 35-0 JERSEY SHORE (8-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Montoursville, 58-0 MOUNT CARMEL (8-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Southern Columbia, 35-21 LOYALSOCK (7-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Wyalusing, 47-0 CANTON (8-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Athens, 21-0 TRI-VALLEY (8-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Mahanoy Area, 21-6 CRESTWOOD (7-1) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Hanover Area, 69-7 WESTERN WAYNE (7-1) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Dunmore, 44-0 DALLAS (7-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wallenpaupack, 35-13

Dropped out: Valley View (9)