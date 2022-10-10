Three new teams enter the rankings this week, including Crestwood and Valley View, which are back after dropping out earlier in the season. Western Wayne joins for the first time.
- LAKELAND (7-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Dunmore, 55-14
- DANVILLE (7-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Montoursville, 42-0
- JERSEY SHORE (7-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs Shamokin Area, 62-0
- MOUNT CARMEL (7-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Hughesville, 46-20
- LOYALSOCK (6-1) | Prev: 6 | W at Lewisburg, 41-7
- CANTON (7-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Montgomery, 73-6
- TRI-VALLEY (7-0) | Prev: 10 | W at Nativity, 43-6
- CRESTWOOD (6-1) | Prev: NR | W at Hazleton Area, 35-14
- VALLEY VIEW (6-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Scranton, 41-7
- WESTERN WAYNE (6-1) | Prev: NR | W at Mid Valley, 50-6
Dropped out: Dallas (5), Scranton (8), Hazleton Area (9)