Three new teams enter the rankings this week, including Crestwood and Valley View, which are back after dropping out earlier in the season. Western Wayne joins for the first time.

LAKELAND (7-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Dunmore, 55-14 DANVILLE (7-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Montoursville, 42-0 JERSEY SHORE (7-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs Shamokin Area, 62-0 MOUNT CARMEL (7-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Hughesville, 46-20 LOYALSOCK (6-1) | Prev: 6 | W at Lewisburg, 41-7 CANTON (7-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Montgomery, 73-6 TRI-VALLEY (7-0) | Prev: 10 | W at Nativity, 43-6 CRESTWOOD (6-1) | Prev: NR | W at Hazleton Area, 35-14 VALLEY VIEW (6-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Scranton, 41-7 WESTERN WAYNE (6-1) | Prev: NR | W at Mid Valley, 50-6

Dropped out: Dallas (5), Scranton (8), Hazleton Area (9)