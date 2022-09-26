North Schuylkill re-enters the poll this week at #10, replacing Southern Columbia, who drops out after its seconds loss. Lakeland maintains the top spot with several teams moving up one place.

LAKELAND (5-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Old Forge, 47-20 DANVILLE (5-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Southern Columbia, 49-14 HAZLETON AREA (5-0) | Prev: 3 | W at West Scranton, 42-7 JERSEY SHORE (5-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Mifflinburg, 63-24 MOUNT CARMEL (5-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Bloomsburg, 41-7 DALLAS (5-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Wyoming Valley West, 45-14 LOYALSOCK (4-1) | Prev: 8 | W at Williams Valley, 35-29 CANTON (5-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. South Williamsport, 50-0 SCRANTON (5-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. North Pocono, 35-0 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (4-1) | Prev: NR | W at Northern Lehigh, 31-0