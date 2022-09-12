A new team sits atop the rankings this week following Southern Columbia’s loss to Loyalsock. Lakeland is now in the top spot, with the Lancers moving up to #3 and the Tigers falling back to #7. Additionally, Canton joins the rankings at #10, replacing East Stroudsburg South.
- LAKELAND (3-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Riverside, 34-0
- DANVILLE (3-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Central Columbia, 69-0
- LOYALSOCK (3-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Southern Columbia, 27-10
- HAZLETON AREA (3-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. North Pocono, 54-7
- JERSEY SHORE (3-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Selinsgrove, 63-0
- MOUNT CARMEL (3-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Warrior Run, 55-7
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (2-1) | Prev: 1 | L vs. Loyalsock, 10-27
- DALLAS (3-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Williamsport, 41-20
- LACKAWANNA TRAIL (3-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Nanticoke, 14-6
- CANTON (3-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wellsboro, 35-0
Dropped out: East Stroudsburg South (9)