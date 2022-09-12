A new team sits atop the rankings this week following Southern Columbia’s loss to Loyalsock. Lakeland is now in the top spot, with the Lancers moving up to #3 and the Tigers falling back to #7. Additionally, Canton joins the rankings at #10, replacing East Stroudsburg South.

LAKELAND (3-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Riverside, 34-0 DANVILLE (3-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Central Columbia, 69-0 LOYALSOCK (3-0) | Prev: 4 | W at Southern Columbia, 27-10 HAZLETON AREA (3-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. North Pocono, 54-7 JERSEY SHORE (3-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Selinsgrove, 63-0 MOUNT CARMEL (3-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Warrior Run, 55-7 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (2-1) | Prev: 1 | L vs. Loyalsock, 10-27 DALLAS (3-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Williamsport, 41-20 LACKAWANNA TRAIL (3-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Nanticoke, 14-6 CANTON (3-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Wellsboro, 35-0

Dropped out: East Stroudsburg South (9)