(WBRE/WYOU) — There aren’t too many changes to the rankings following Week 2. Crestwood’s loss to Dallas knocks out the Comets, so several teams move up and Lackawanna Trail enters the poll at #10.

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (2-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Shamokin Area, 43-0 LAKELAND (2-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Carbondale, 52-7 DANVILLE (2-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Line Mountain, 52-0 LOYALSOCK (2-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Hughesville, 27-0 HAZLETON AREA (2-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Wallenpaupack, 45-7 JERSEY SHORE (2-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Lewisburg, 70-6 MOUNT CARMEL (2-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Dunmore, 42-14 DALLAS (2-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Crestwood, 35-14 EAST STROUDSBURG SOUTH (2-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Dieruff, 28-0 LACKAWANNA TRAIL (2-0) | Prev: NR | W at Lake-Lehman 22-8

Dropped out: Crestwood (6)