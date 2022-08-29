There are plenty of changes to the Top Ten Countdown following the first week of the regular season. Four new teams enter the rankings (Jersey Shore, Mount Carmel, Dallas, East Stroudsburg South), replacing four that dropped out (Old Forge, North Schuylkill, Scranton Prep, Valley View).

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (1-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Berwick, 42-27 LAKELAND (1-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Scranton Prep, 41-14 DANVILLE (1-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Bloomsburg, 58-0 LOYALSOCK (1-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Berks Catholic, 34-21 HAZLETON AREA (1-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Pittston Area, 47-15 CRESTWOOD (1-0) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Valley View, 20-7 JERSEY SHORE (1-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Pottsville, 55-12 MOUNT CARMEL (1-0) | Prev: NR | W at North Schuylkill, 25-17 DALLAS (1-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Abington Heights, 44-13 EAST STROUDSBURG SOUTH (1-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Allen, 43-3

Dropped out: Old Forge (4), North Schuylkill (6), Scranton Prep (7), Valley View (9)