While most of the rankings stay the same, Valley View and Southern Columbia rejoin the poll after reaching their respective district championship games. Muncy and Western Wayne were eliminated from the playoffs and drop out.

LAKELAND (12-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Dunmore, 20-14 DANVILLE (11-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Athens, 49-0 JERSEY SHORE (12-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Selinsgrove, 35-7 MOUNT CARMEL (12-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Hughesville, 48-13 LOYALSOCK (11-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Mifflinburg, 69-42 CRESTWOOD (11-1) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Berwick, 56-14 CANTON (11-1) | Prev: 8 | W at Muncy, 42-7 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-2) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Palmerton, 51-21 VALLEY VIEW (10-2) | Prev: NR | W vs. Dallas, 31-14 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (9-3) | Prev: NR | W at Troy, 48-12

Dropped out: Muncy (7), Western Wayne (10)