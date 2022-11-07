Only one change to the rankings for the second week of the postseason — Milton drops out after falling to Selinsgrove. Western Wayne replaces the Panthers and rejoins the poll.

LAKELAND (11-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Holy Redeemer, 69-29 DANVILLE (10-0) | Prev: 2 | BYE JERSEY SHORE (11-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Shamokin, 63-6 MOUNT CARMEL (11-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. North Penn, 60-20 LOYALSOCK (10-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Lewisburg, 48-23 CRESTWOOD (10-1) | Prev: 6 | W vs. Nanticoke, 61-7 MUNCY (10-0) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Northwest Area, 54-6 CANTON (10-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. South Williamsport, 42-13 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (9-2) | Prev: 10 | W vs. Lehighton, 54-7 WESTERN WAYNE (9-2) | Prev: NR | W vs. Carbondale, 36-7

Dropped out: Milton (8)