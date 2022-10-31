As we head into the high school football playoffs, there are a couple changes to the Top Ten Countdown. Both Canton and North Schuylkill re-enter the rankings, replacing Tri-Valley and Troy. There are five undefeated teams remaining.

LAKELAND (10-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Mid Valley, 28-0 DANVILLE (10-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Huntingdon, 70-8 JERSEY SHORE (10-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Central Mountain, 70-6 MOUNT CARMEL (10-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Shamokin, 41-0 LOYALSOCK (9-1) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Montoursville, 48-14 CRESTWOOD (9-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. North Pocono, 47-0 MUNCY (9-0) | Prev: 8 | W at Hughesville, 44-16 MILTON (9-1) | Prev: 9 | W at Warrior Run, 63-7 CANTON (9-1) | Prev: NR | W at Troy, 28-14 NORTH SCHUYLKILL (8-2) | Prev: NR | W vs. Pottsville, 42-13