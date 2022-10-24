Three new teams enter the rankings for the final week of the regular season — Muncy, Milton, and Troy, all representing District IV. The first five teams remain the same.
- LAKELAND (9-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Western Wayne, 35-28
- DANVILLE (9-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Bellefonte, 65-0
- JERSEY SHORE (9-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Canton, 23-0
- MOUNT CARMEL (9-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Shikellamy, 42-20
- LOYALSOCK (8-1) | Prev: 5 | W at Troy, 36-35
- TRI-VALLEY (9-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Marian, 33-7
- CRESTWOOD (8-1) | Prev: 8 | W at Berwick, 56-21
- MUNCY (8-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Northwest Area, 48-21
- MILTON (8-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Cowanesque Valley, 50-6
- TROY (8-1) | Prev: NR | L vs. Loyalsock, 35-36
Dropped out: Canton (6), Western Wayne (9), Dallas (10)