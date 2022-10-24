Three new teams enter the rankings for the final week of the regular season — Muncy, Milton, and Troy, all representing District IV. The first five teams remain the same.

LAKELAND (9-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Western Wayne, 35-28 DANVILLE (9-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Bellefonte, 65-0 JERSEY SHORE (9-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Canton, 23-0 MOUNT CARMEL (9-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Shikellamy, 42-20 LOYALSOCK (8-1) | Prev: 5 | W at Troy, 36-35 TRI-VALLEY (9-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Marian, 33-7 CRESTWOOD (8-1) | Prev: 8 | W at Berwick, 56-21 MUNCY (8-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Northwest Area, 48-21 MILTON (8-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Cowanesque Valley, 50-6 TROY (8-1) | Prev: NR | L vs. Loyalsock, 35-36

Dropped out: Canton (6), Western Wayne (9), Dallas (10)