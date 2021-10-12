High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #8

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The newest effort to combat COVID-19 could come after meetings this week by an FDA advisory panel. That panel will determine whether to authorize booster shots of Moderna and the johnson and johnson vaccines.

Those meetings are set for Thursday and Friday. The FDA advisory panel will also hear a presentation on the effectiveness of mixing vaccine brands. But the vaccine isn't all that's making news. Researchers are working on better treatments for COVID-19.