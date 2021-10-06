High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #7

Top Ten Countdown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All ten teams remain the same this week, although the order toward the bottom of the list is shuffled. Southern Columbia also remains at #1 despite its first regular season loss since 2011.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (5-1) | Prev: 1 | L vs. Wyomissing, 21-41
  2. OLD FORGE (5-0) Prev: 2 | W vs. Hanover Area, 54-0
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (6-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Northern Lehigh, 56-42
  4. VALLEY VIEW (6-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Crestwood, 38-7
  5. JERSEY SHORE (6-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shamokin Area, 38-0
  6. SCRANTON PREP (5-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. West Scranton, 55-7
  7. WYOMING AREA (5-1) | Prev: 7 | W at Lakeland, 19-14
  8. POTTSVILLE (5-1) | Prev: 9 | W at Southern Lehigh, 42-26
  9. DANVILLE (5-1) Prev: 10 | W vs. Montoursville, 35-14
  10. LAKELAND (5-1) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Wyoming Area, 14-19

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories