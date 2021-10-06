High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #7

All ten teams remain the same this week, although the order toward the bottom of the list is shuffled. Southern Columbia also remains at #1 despite its first regular season loss since 2011.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (5-1) | Prev: 1 | L vs. Wyomissing, 21-41
- OLD FORGE (5-0) Prev: 2 | W vs. Hanover Area, 54-0
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (6-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Northern Lehigh, 56-42
- VALLEY VIEW (6-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Crestwood, 38-7
- JERSEY SHORE (6-0) | Prev: 5 | W at Shamokin Area, 38-0
- SCRANTON PREP (5-0) | Prev: 6 | W vs. West Scranton, 55-7
- WYOMING AREA (5-1) | Prev: 7 | W at Lakeland, 19-14
- POTTSVILLE (5-1) | Prev: 9 | W at Southern Lehigh, 42-26
- DANVILLE (5-1) Prev: 10 | W vs. Montoursville, 35-14
- LAKELAND (5-1) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Wyoming Area, 14-19