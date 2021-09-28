High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #6

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — Dr. Gordon Chiu, a scientist, investor, and inventor based out of New Jersey, recently purchased the Pittston Plaza in Pittston Township, with hopes of bringing the community closer together.

Dr. Chiu says he purchased the plaza for $6.2 million, which was finalized in August. The plaza is home to Redner's Warehouse Markets, Holiday Hair, Goodwill Industries, and Gertrude Hawk Chocolates. There are currently three vacancies available in the plaza.