High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #6

We have one new team in the Top Ten Countdown this week. Danville returns to #10 after a week out of the poll, replacing Williamsport, which lost to Berwick. Lakeland and Pottsville each move up a spot following the Millionaires’ loss.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (5-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Mount Carmel, 40-14
  2. OLD FORGE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Montrose by forfeit
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (5-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Pen Argyl, 60-27
  4. VALLEY VIEW (5-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. West Scranton, 48-0
  5. JERSEY SHORE (5-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Shikellamy, 56-20
  6. SCRANTON PREP (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Western Wayne, 41-14
  7. WYOMING AREA (4-1) | Prev: 7 | W at Crestwood, 27-0
  8. LAKELAND (5-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Carbondale, 33-14
  9. POTTSVILLE (4-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Lehighton, 43-8
  10. DANVILLE (4-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Central Columbia, 47-6

