High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #6

We have one new team in the Top Ten Countdown this week. Danville returns to #10 after a week out of the poll, replacing Williamsport, which lost to Berwick. Lakeland and Pottsville each move up a spot following the Millionaires’ loss.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (5-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Mount Carmel, 40-14
- OLD FORGE (4-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Montrose by forfeit
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (5-0) | Prev: 3 | W at Pen Argyl, 60-27
- VALLEY VIEW (5-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. West Scranton, 48-0
- JERSEY SHORE (5-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Shikellamy, 56-20
- SCRANTON PREP (4-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Western Wayne, 41-14
- WYOMING AREA (4-1) | Prev: 7 | W at Crestwood, 27-0
- LAKELAND (5-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Carbondale, 33-14
- POTTSVILLE (4-1) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Lehighton, 43-8
- DANVILLE (4-1) | Prev: NR | W vs. Central Columbia, 47-6