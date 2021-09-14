High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #4

Top Ten Countdown
Only one change to the rankings this week — Danville enters at #9, replacing Loyalsock, which lost to Southern Columbia. Montoursville remains at #10 following a narrow overtime loss against 5th ranked Jersey Shore.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (3-0) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Loyalsock, 51-15
  2. OLD FORGE (3-0) | Prev: 2 | W at Carbondale, 41-10
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (3-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Jim Thorpe, 28-7
  4. VALLEY VIEW (3-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Abington Heights, 38-6
  5. JERSEY SHORE (3-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Montoursville, 27-20 (OT)
  6. SCRANTON PREP (3-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Wallenpaupack, 42-10
  7. WILLIAMSPORT (2-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. Mifflin County, 24-2
  8. WYOMING AREA (3-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Nanticoke, 47-13
  9. DANVILLE (3-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Hughesville, 51-7
  10. MONTOURSVILLE (2-1) | Prev: 10 | L at Jersey Shore, 27-20 (OT)

