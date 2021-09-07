High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #3

A few changes in the countdown, with one newcomer to the poll. Montoursville comes in at #10, with Crestwood dropping out following a second straight loss. A few other teams moved up and down in the poll. Here’s the full countdown going into Week #3…
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (2-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Bloomsburg, 41-0
- OLD FORGE (2-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Dunmore, 28-7
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (2-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Blue Mountain, 21-14
- VALLEY VIEW (2-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Delaware Valley, 35-14
- JERSEY SHORE (2-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Selinsgrove, 9-7
- SCRANTON PREP (2-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Scranton, 49-14
- WILLIAMSPORT (1-1) | Prev: 4 | L at Altoona, 31-24
- WYOMING AREA (2-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 31-30
- LOYALSOCK (2-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Shikellamy, 42-13
- MONTOURSVILLE (2-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Lewisburg, 41-7
Dropped from countdown: CRESTWOOD (0-2) | Prev: 10 | L at Berwick, 14-9