High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #3

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday morning on PA 309 southbound Exit #3 where someone allegedly threw a cat out of a car window, causing its death, the press release states.

According to police, they were called to exit #3 near Rutter Avenue, just before 9 a.m., for reports of a black-and-white cat being thrown out of a car.