High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #3

Top Ten Countdown

A few changes in the countdown, with one newcomer to the poll. Montoursville comes in at #10, with Crestwood dropping out following a second straight loss. A few other teams moved up and down in the poll. Here’s the full countdown going into Week #3…

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (2-0) | Prev: 1 | W at Bloomsburg, 41-0
  2. OLD FORGE (2-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Dunmore, 28-7
  3. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (2-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Blue Mountain, 21-14
  4. VALLEY VIEW (2-0) | Prev: 5 | W vs. Delaware Valley, 35-14
  5. JERSEY SHORE (2-0) | Prev: 6 | W at Selinsgrove, 9-7
  6. SCRANTON PREP (2-0) | Prev: 8 | W vs. Scranton, 49-14
  7. WILLIAMSPORT (1-1) | Prev: 4 | L at Altoona, 31-24
  8. WYOMING AREA (2-0) | Prev: 7 | W at Wilkes-Barre, 31-30
  9. LOYALSOCK (2-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Shikellamy, 42-13
  10. MONTOURSVILLE (2-0) | Prev: NR | W vs. Lewisburg, 41-7

Dropped from countdown: CRESTWOOD (0-2) | Prev: 10 | L at Berwick, 14-9

