High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #14

Only seven local teams remain in the mix for a state championship. They’re represented in the top seven, with the three remaining teams having been eliminated from the postseason.
- SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (12-1) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Mount Carmel, 41-14
- OLD FORGE (11-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Williams Valley, 26-7
- JERSEY SHORE (13-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Allentown Central Catholic, 20-7
- SCRANTON PREP (11-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Wyoming Area, 28-0
- VALLEY VIEW (12-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. North Pocono, 42-7
- CANTON (12-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Steelton-Highspire, 32-27
- DANVILLE (8-4) | Prev: NR | W vs. Montoursville, 35-28
- NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-2) | Prev: 5 | L vs. Neumann-Goretti, 21-26
- WYOMING AREA (10-2) | Prev: 6 | L vs. Scranton Prep, 0-28
- MOUNT CARMEL (10-3) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Southern Columbia, 14-41