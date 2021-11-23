High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #14

Only seven local teams remain in the mix for a state championship. They’re represented in the top seven, with the three remaining teams having been eliminated from the postseason.

  1. SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (12-1) | Prev: 1 | W vs. Mount Carmel, 41-14
  2. OLD FORGE (11-0) | Prev: 2 | W vs. Williams Valley, 26-7
  3. JERSEY SHORE (13-0) | Prev: 3 | W vs. Allentown Central Catholic, 20-7
  4. SCRANTON PREP (11-0) | Prev: 4 | W vs. Wyoming Area, 28-0
  5. VALLEY VIEW (12-1) | Prev: 7 | W vs. North Pocono, 42-7
  6. CANTON (12-0) | Prev: 9 | W vs. Steelton-Highspire, 32-27
  7. DANVILLE (8-4) | Prev: NR | W vs. Montoursville, 35-28
  8. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (10-2) | Prev: 5 | L vs. Neumann-Goretti, 21-26
  9. WYOMING AREA (10-2) | Prev: 6 | L vs. Scranton Prep, 0-28
  10. MOUNT CARMEL (10-3) | Prev: 8 | L vs. Southern Columbia, 14-41

