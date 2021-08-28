Friday Night Sports Show: Top Ten Countdown

EYEWITNESS NEWS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2021 high school football season has begun, and our Eyewitness Sports team has compiled its annual preseason Top Ten Countdown. A.J. Donatoni, Mike Gilbert, and Joe Garrison have previews with teams from Districts 2, 4, and 11, including defending state and district champions.

Players and coaches alike are excited to return to a normal schedule, with the season beginning on time for all teams. And the only certainty about these rankings — is that they will change throughout the season.