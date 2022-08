DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last season, Danville lost four games in the regular season but played its best when it mattered most, capturing a District IV championship. Now the Ironmen appear to be headed for another successful season with all-state wide receiver Carson Persing back for his senior year. Danville has plenty of quality skill position players around the ball and should contend again out in central Pennsylvania.