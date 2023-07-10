EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – East Stroudsburg University pitcher Tom Reisinger has been selected by the Oakland A’s in the 10th round of the MLB Draft. In 2023, Reisinger pitched 71.2 innings in 17 appearances, finishing with a 6-2 record and an ERA of 2.64. He received numerous individual awards for his play this year, such as All PSAC East First Team, ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team, D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team, and NCBWA All-Atlantic Region Second Team.

