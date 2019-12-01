Tight end Pat Freiermuth announces his return to Penn State

He is finishing up his sophomore season, but had a chance to exit early for the NFL draft.

Former freshman All-American Pat Freiermuth announced his intent to return to Penn State for his junior season.

Freiermuth has only played two years so far at Penn State, but he was draft eligible. He played one year of post-high-school prep football.

Players must be three years removed from high school football to be NFL draft eligible. Freiermuth’s two years at Penn State plus one year of prep school football after high school made the tight end eligible to take the next step.

Instead, he will take the field for the Nittany Lions.