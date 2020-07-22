The Latest: Boxing, MMA get OK to resume in California

Mick Hoffman, executive director of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, poses for a photo, Thursday, July 16, 2020, sitting in the empty stands of the Renton School District’s Renton Memorial Stadium, which is used for high school football, soccer, and track events in Renton, Wash. Hoffman and other administrators across the country are facing difficult decisions regarding the overwhelming uncertainty of whether high school sports can go forward this fall as the clock ticks closer to the start of the 2020-21 school year with little clarity in place for an obvious and safe path moving forward for athletics. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Boxing and mixed martial arts competition may resume in California after the state athletic commission approved new safety regulations for the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will require a “quarantine bubble” around participants in every event, including referees and judges. The events also must be held without fans.

Golden Boy plans to stage a boxing show Friday night in Indio as the first event since the end of the combat sports suspension. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (15-0, 15 KOs) will defend his minor welterweight title against Samuel Vargas (31-5-2, 14 KOs) in the main event.

___

Former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been taken to the hospital.

He will remain hospitalized for at least 48 hours.

Petrescu currently coaches Romanian club CFR Cluj. Fourteen staff members and players at the club have tested positive in recent days. Three of those have since tested negative but will remain under observation.

Clubs are considering suspending the Romanian league as the country registers a growing number of virus infections. There were 1,030 new cases in the last 24 hours. That is the highest amount since the pandemic reached Romania in February.

Petrescu played at Chelsea for five years from 1995-2000.

___

Kansas City Royals outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed on the injured list before the club played its final exhibition game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

The 28-year-old is coming off a breakthrough season in which he hit 26 homers with 84 RBIs and tying for the American League lead in triples. He is expected to play a big role for the Royals during their abbreviated 60-game season, which begins against the Indians on Friday night in Cleveland.

Dozier said in a statement that he had been feeling “a couple of symptoms that go with the virus” and is now following the medical team’s direction by quarantining. He will need to test negative twice before returning to the club.

The Royals still have catcher Cam Gallagher, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, catching prospect Nick Dini and relief pitcher Daniel Tillo on the injured list with COVID-19. All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez, starters Brad Keller and Jakob Junis, and third baseman Matt Reynolds tested positive but have been cleared to return.

___

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Westbrook did not travel with the Rockets on July 9 when they flew to Florida for the NBA’s restart. The nine-time All-Star revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus on July 14 and he did not arrive in Florida until Monday.

Westbrook had to quarantine upon his arrival at Disney but was cleared to join the Rockets for their practice on Wednesday.

He said his only symptom was a stuffy nose and that he’s feeling great now and ready to get to work with the Rockets, who open the season July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook, who wore a mask as he spoke to the media despite being inside the NBA bubble, urged people not take the coronavirus lightly and to wear a mask.

“I’m not a doctor nor a specialist, but I do know that it’s definitely something to take very seriously,” he said. “To understand that wearing a mask can be between life or death honestly … there are people dying from this virus each and every day and it’s something that we all need to take very, very seriously.”

___

Swiss soccer club Basel says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus but its league game against St. Gallen will go ahead.

Basel says the unidentified player has been in isolation on the advice of public health officials. The rest of the squad tested negative and will not go into quarantine.

Basel is the third of the 10 Swiss clubs to have at least one player test positive since the league restarted last month.

Basel will finish its season and then resume in the Europa League on Aug. 6. The club will then play in the Swiss Cup semifinals.

___

The International Tennis Federation plans to resume its lower-level World Tennis Tour the week of Aug. 17 and its junior and beach tennis tours two weeks later when the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin.

All ITF tours have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body says it has not decided on return dates for the senior or wheelchair tours but neither will have tournaments take place before Aug. 31.

The ITF also announced its COVID-19 protocols for its tournaments and players.

That includes telling participants they shouldn’t travel to tournaments if they tested positive for the virus within seven days or were exposed to anyone with the virus or its symptoms within 14 days.

___

The PGA Tour Series-China season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The China-based tour’s executive director says attempts to move the qualifying tournaments to other sites in Asia were not practical and restricted access into mainland China made it too difficult to stage tournaments in 2020.

Greg Carlson says “staging a tour based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time.”

The tour is owned by the PGA Tour and operates in partnership with the Chinese Golf Association. It started in 2014 and is open to all nationalities and attracts players mainly from Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Players who earned membership following the 2019 season will maintain their PGA Tour Series-China status in 2021.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports