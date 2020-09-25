The Latest: Cypriot soccer ramps up coronavirus testing

New York Yankees’ Clint Frazier wears a mask while playing in left field against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Cyprus is ramping up coronavirus testing for soccer players and shutting down smaller stadium locker rooms following the emergence of large clusters of COVID-19 infections at two first division teams.

Officials from the health ministry and the Cypriot soccer federation have decided to carry out random coronavirus tests on five people from each of 20 teams from all divisions every week. Another 7,000 tests will be carried out on players from all divisions except the first division.

All stadium locker rooms smaller than a certain size will be closed and health officials will start inspections of all soccer stadiums and team installations to ensure health protocols are followed.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 is immediately placed in isolation under the existing protocols. Players who test negative within 24 hours of a confirmed case will be allowed to return to practice and take part in scheduled matches.

Cypriot clubs Nea Salamina and Ethnikos Achnas recently saw a spike in coronavirus infections.

