The Latest: Ivy League not having spring sports season again

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Ivy League has decided not to hold a spring sports conference season for the second straight year because of COVID-19.

The move announced Thursday by the conference presidents came nearly a year after the conference was the first to cancel its postseason basketball tournament.

The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools’ measures to protect everyone on campus.

While there won’t be any league competitions or championships, the presidents would allow the eight schools to participate in local non-conference games that are within 40 miles if the coronavirus pandemic greatly improves.

The NHL’s COVID-19 numbers have dropped steadily over the past five days.

After peaking at 59 players last Friday, the number was down to 18 after Wednesday night’s action. That marks the fewest on the list since 17 were listed on Jan. 19.

The New Jersey Devils still lead all NHL teams in both the number of players and the number of combined days on the COVID-19 list. The Devils have had 21 players with a combined 256 days on the list, while the Flyers have pushed into fifth place with players having spent 63 combined days on the list, one more than Carolina.

Andreas Athanasiou of the Los Angeles Kings has now spent 21 consecutive days on the list. That’s a high among players.

Wisconsin is expecting to have fans back in the Camp Randall Stadium stands for the upcoming football season after playing without spectators at home games last year.

The school released a video message from athletic director Barry Alvarez saying that “we are planning to have our fans back in the stands.” Alvarez added that school officials really don’t know how many people will be allowed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference says the league won’t make public tickets available for fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In a statement Thursday, the league said attendance at the two tournaments in Greensboro, North Carolina, would be limited to family and guests of team personnel. The ACC cited current state health regulations, saying the league would take any potential changes to those guidelines under consideration.

The Greensboro Coliseum will require masks to be worn by anyone in the facility. The women’s tournament is March 3-7, while the men’s tournament is March 9-13.

