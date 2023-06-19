SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Young wrestlers are filling the Pocono Mountain East High School gym to learn from some of the best who have dominated on the mats.

Roman Bravo Young is one of the four Penn State wrestlers who will be teaching the technique and skills at The Camp of Champs throughout the weekend. Bravo-Young was a two-time NCAA Champ, and an All-American four straight years. Now after his college days, it’s his mission to pass on his knowledge to the next generation.

“You know this is super important to come back and teach what I know and what I’ve learned over the years and especially now I’m done with college, it’s not really about me anymore it’s about them and giving back,” Bravo-Young said. “I can relate to a lot of these kids who don’t come from much. I didn’t come from much I had to earn everything that I’ve gotten so far and I know with hard work that these kids can do anything.”

Carmen Mercadante started The Camp of Champs last year and has dedicated his life to the sport of wrestling. Mercadante now has 30 years of coaching experience working with numerous athletes who have gone onto the college level and his goal was to bring those top wrestlers to the area for local kids to not only get world-class training, but also become great human beings.

“Yes, they may pick up some great wrestling techniques that’s going to help them into their season. They may pick up a training technique that’s going to help them in their training,” Mercadante said. “They may pick up a mental side of things that helps them mentally in matches, so they aren’t overly nervous or scared. Mind, body, and spirit is what makes them a champion, as with our thing here at our club, our saying is we’re training champions on the mat and for life.”

The camp now also benefits the Scotty Raymond Memorial Scholarship Fund, one of Mercadante’s players who passed away this April.