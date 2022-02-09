‘Like a backyard cake walk’: Snoop excited for Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — This year’s halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar is one of the most talked-about performances in years. And as you might imagine, Snoop Dog is pumped and ready to go.

“The halftime show is like a backyard cake walk, you know what I’m saying? We’re home in Inglewood,” Snoop Dog said. “We look forward to having a great time.”

Snoop, Dre, and Lamar are Southern California natives.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for bringing forth rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige’s No. 1 hit song “Family Affair.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a metropolitan Los Angeles city where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Snoop Dogg said their show is important for the legacy of the hip-hop culture. Other rap artists who have performed at the Super Bowl include Travis Scott, Sean “Diddy” Comb, Queen Latifah, Nelly and Big Boi of Outkast.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently, The Weeknd.

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he said. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”